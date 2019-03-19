Will chickens be allowed on East Side property?
YOUNGSTOWN — The city planning commission recommended to city council that a Lansdowne Boulevard resident be allowed to have up to eight hens on her property.
Carmelo Cintron sought the recommendation today. Council will act at a later date.
The request was made before chickens were found on the property, which “is pretty rare,” said Charles Shasho, a commission member and the city’s deputy director of public works. Nearly every other time a request is made it’s because chickens are already at a home in residential neighborhoods, Shasho said.
