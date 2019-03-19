Where Market Street students will go next year

BOARDMAN

Superintendent Tim Saxton explained where Market Street Elementary students will attend school next year. According to the district’s realignment plan, Market Street Elementary will close in the spring.

“Only the Market Street area is being redrawn,” Saxton said.

Students who live to the east of Southern Boulevard will attend Robinwood Elementary. Students who live north of Market Street Elementary and west of Southern Boulevard will attend West Boulevard Elementary. Students who live south of Market Street Elementary will attend Stadium Drive Elementary.

Enrollment in each building is expected to remain about the same. Letters with students’ new building assignments will be mailed to parents.

Opioid summit planned

YOUNGSTOWN

The community’s fifth opioid summit – adolescents and opioids – will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave. The summits are sponsored by Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the county’s juvenile court.

Featured speakers are Lori Criss, director of Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Judge Theresa Dellick of juvenile court; Karen Romano-Melone, juvenile court magistrate; Dr. Daniel Brown, chief medical officer for Meridian HealthCare; and Luke Wollet, a former Poland and Kent State athlete now two years sober from his addiction to pain medication. Derek Steyer of 21 WFMJ-TV is the moderator.

Sentenced in child rape

WARREN

Todd Hundley, 46, of Mendon, Ohio, was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison Monday after pleading guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors said Hundley engaged in sexual conduct and had sexual contact with a girl, 9, in May. He also engaged in sexual contact with another young girl once each in April and May. Mendon is near the Indiana border.

Ruling in ODNR case

WARREN

The 11th District Court of Appeals has ruled against a mandamus action by American Water Management Services filed against the Ohio Department of Natural Resources over the ODNR decision to close the company’s injection well on state Route 169 in Weathersfield Township in August 2014.

A mandamus action is used to compel someone, such as an officer or employee of the government, to act.

The legal action asked that the ODNR be forced to compensate the company for its “unlawful taking” of “all economically viable use” of its $7 million injection well. AWMS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Howland-based Avalon Holdings Inc.

Felonious assault

WARREN

Frederick L. Williams, 26, of Palmyra Road Southwest was arraigned Monday on felonious assault after a city woman, 23, was knocked unconscious in an 11:32 p.m. Friday fight on North Park Avenue near the Premier bar.

When police arrived, the woman was lying unconscious in the road. People in the crowd said the woman jumped on the hood of a car and was “flung” from the car when it took off.

Police arrested Williams after he showed up at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital for a major injury. A not-guilty plea was entered and bond of $250,000 was set.

Charged in hoax calls

YOUNGSTOWN

A 17-year-old male from Youngstown faces dozens of charges after allegedly calling in hoax phone calls across the country, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he faces 73 counts of delinquency, 40 felonies and 33 misdemeanors. He will be prosecuted in Mahoning County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin said it launched an investigation in response to a hoax phone call it received in March 2018 that resulted in the deployment of a SWAT team to Wisconsin house.

The suspect allegedly said he had shot a male subject and had taken other hostages between the cities of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Columbus.

Detectives collaborated with law-enforcement agencies across the U.S. that also received hoax calls, and traced the calls to Mahoning County.

No injuries from fire

CAMPBELL

There were no injuries reported from a fire in a vacant building on Robinson Road on Monday. Campbell, Coitsville and Struthers firefighters were called out to the fire at 5 a.m. Smoke was coming from the top floor of the building. A contractor was called to board up the building. There are no reports on the fire’s cause.

Open house at academy

Canfield

The Valley STEM + Me2 Academy, 7300 N Palmyra Road, will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. March 27. Parents of incoming ninth and 10th-grade students as well as students interested in attending are invited to visit and learn more about the opportunities at the school.

Participants will be able to tour the lab, meet with instructors and current students and apply for next year. The Valley STEM + ME2 Academy allows students to receive problem-based education, based on mastery of skills. The academy has a STEM-designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Students in Mahoning County and surrounding areas can apply through open enrollment. To make a reservation or for information, visit mahoningctc.com/stemme2/ or call 330-729-4000, ext. 1114.

Dementia presentation

POLAND

Shepherd of the Valley Poland, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, is offering a free Virtual Dementia Tour experience open to the general public from 4 to 7 p.m. today for people interested in learning more about dementia.

The tour can benefit caregivers and families whose loved ones suffer from symptoms of impaired memory, communication and thinking and to help people identify with and understand the behaviors and needs of people afflicted by dementia.

Trained facilitators will guide participants through common, everyday tasks and exercises, so they can experience the physical and mental challenges faced by those with dementia.

Refreshments will be served, and tours of the SOV community will be available.

Decrying Trump’s list

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, responded Monday to the Trump Administration’s list of military construction projects potentially impacted by President Trump’s border wall. Among these are possible projects in Ravenna and Youngstown.

“We expected this unwelcome news, but now it’s official. The president’s fake national emergency is jeopardizing critical military projects in Ohio. This is unacceptable,” Ryan said in a news release.

Brown added in a statement: “The president’s decision to go around Congress and take funding away from our military to support his vanity project is reckless and irresponsible.”

Ryan said among the Ohio projects meeting the criteria that are eligible for funds to be rescinded are: Youngstown Air Reserve Station: Relocate Main Gate, $8.8 million, and Camp Garfield (formerly Camp Ravenna), Automated Multipurpose Machine Gun (MPMG) Range, $7.4 million.

JEDD board to meet

CANFIELD

The Canfield Community JEDD Board will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday and June 19 in the conference room at the Windsor House of Canfield, 6445 state Route 446. The meetings are open to the public.

Schwebel closure

YOUNGSTOWN

The Schwebel Baking Co., headquartered on Midlothian Boulevard, announced Monday the closure of its bakery in Solon in May.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the company made the decision to meet customer demand and remain competitive in the marketplace, to focus its efforts on a core group of products and customers.

The plant employs 204 employees and produces a variety of fresh baked breads and rolls. Besides the local bakery, Schwebel’s also has one in Hebron, and operates distribution centers in Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

Rapes investigated

WARREN

Police investigated two alleged rapes over the weekend.

A city female, 18, reported being raped at a home in the 300 block of North Street Northwest early Friday. She went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

A city woman, 36, reported being raped in the 4400 block of Youngstown Road early Sunday. She also was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Total loss after fire

YOUNGSTOWN

A vacant 1130 Franklin Ave. home is a total loss after a fire there about 1 a.m. Monday.

Crews who arrived found heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke coming from both the first and second floor, reports said. Neighbors said an elderly couple had lived at the South Side home but they had not been seen for a long time. Firefighters checked the home twice but found no one inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is listed at $9,000.

Councilman appeals decision on recall effort

Newton FALLS

Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak Jr. has appealed the decision of the Trumbull County Board of Elections last month that authorized asking voters at the Nov. 5 election whether Baryak should be recalled from office.

Two Newton Falls residents filed petitions with the elections board in October for the recall on the grounds that Baryak failed to “fairly and properly conduct the business of the city, because of his failure to wisely spend the taxpayer’s money and for misfeasance in office.”

The county prosecutor’s office, which represents the elections board, has said Ohio law does not allow for appeals of board of elections decisions except in the case of “fraud, corruption, abuse of discretion, or a clear disregard of statues or applicable legal provisions.”