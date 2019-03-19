Ohio fire chief announces changes after firefighter’s death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio fire department chief says the department has made significant changes to officer training, ground communications and fire drills in response to a firefighter’s death.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer announced the changes Monday as the department released an internal report on the death of Patrick Wolterman.

Wolterman died in a 2015 blaze in Hamilton that authorities say was intentionally set by the homeowner and his nephew. Both men are in prison after their convictions on murder and arson charges.

A National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health investigation found improvements in timing and communications were necessary and determined not all available communications equipment was used at the time of the fire.

Mercer says the department has addressed communications gaps in its system and improved overall fire response.