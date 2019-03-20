Notable Poland women featured in program tonight

POLAND

Poland has been the stomping ground of influential women since the community’s inception.

Poland Historical Society conveyed that message through the program Women of Poland, which took place at the Little Red Schoolhouse Tuesday evening.

The presentations featured some of the community’s “firsts” by women, such as the township’s first female trustee, Connie Coloutes, and the village’s first female mayor, Ruth Zimmer Wilkes Harshman.

Monday night’s presentations included several famous women who lived in Poland, such as the mother of President William McKinley, Nancy Allison McKinley, and famed muckraker Ida Tarbell, who went on to uncover the corrupt business practices of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller.

