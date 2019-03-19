Exhibit of Neil Armstrong’s personal papers opens at Purdue

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND.

An exhibit of astronaut Neil Armstrong’s personal papers is opening at Purdue University ahead of the 50th anniversary of his famed walk on the moon, July 20, 1969.

“Apollo 11 in the Archives: Selections from the Neil A. Armstrong Papers” opened Monday at Purdue’s Humanities, Social Science, and Education Library and runs until Aug. 16.

Purdue is home to hundreds of thousands of personal documents, memorabilia and photos from the 1955 Purdue graduate’s life.

The Ohio native made his famous walk after he manually landed the Apollo 11 lander to avoid a large lunar crater that could have doomed the mission.

Armstrong died in 2012 at age 82.