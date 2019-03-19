MetroParks board enters pact with gas-transmission company

Staff report

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks board of commissioners passed a resolution to enter into negotiations with gas-transmission company EnerVest to complete the park’s bikeway-extension project.

EnerVest operates pipelines that run under several parcels the MetroParks intend to use for the third phase of the project.

“This [resolution] will move the issue forward. Really what we’re looking for is a two-way street on communication. If [EnerVest needs] to access the bikeway, they give us a call,” said Aaron Young, MetroParks executive director, at a park board meeting Monday night.

Elizabeth Farbman, the MetroParks legal counsel, explained the park wants an umbrella agreement “so we all play nice and know what the rules are.”

Farbman’s firm Roth Blair is also handling the park’s eight eminent-domain lawsuits that seek to acquire private property for the bike trail.