Local Army recruiter owes success to 'mom'

YOUNGSTOWN

Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Hattie R. Hudson, a Mahoning Valley area Army recruiter, attributes her success in college and her civilian and military careers to her mother’s tough love.

She gave us standards and enforced them, Hudson explained.

“We made ourselves presentable to the community and other members of society,” she said of herself and her five brothers.

“Mother would have nothing less.”

“We shoveled snow, mowed lawns, weeded gardens and did all types of landscaping. We learned that hard work pays off, a life lesson I instill in my children,” Hudson said.

Taking her mother, Ellen Tensley’s, standards to heart, Hudson has found success at most challenges she has faced.

She was a track star at East High School, from which she graduated in 1989 and where she is a member of its Hall of Fame for track.

She received an athletic scholarship to Slippery Rock University, Pa., where she ran the 200- and 400-yard dash events and majored in computer science. She graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts.

