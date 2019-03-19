Liberty trustees approve $25,000 settlement

Officials also OK amendment allowing promotion to captain

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

The township trustees unanimously approved a $25,000 out-of-court settlement with resident Julian Gibson, who alleged he was mistreated by police and the township.

Of that sum, $10,000 will come from the township police fund, and the remaining $15,000 will come from the township’s insurance carrier.

Law Director Cherry Poteet said it would have been expensive to continue litigating in federal court. She noted the settlement is not an admission of liability.

Also at the meeting, the trustees unanimously approved an amendment to the township’s contract with the police union, Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, to promote Ray Buhala to captain.

Police Chief Toby Meloro said the amendment allows Buhala to be promoted without taking the promotion test.

“The other sergeants didn’t want the position, they like where they are at. So why spend the money for one person to take the test?” Meloro said, adding he believes Buhala is the best person for the job.

Buhala has served as acting captain since Meloro was promoted from the captain position last August.

In other police matters, the trustees recognized officers Chad McGarry, Pete DeAngelo, Dave Rankin and Capt. Steve Shimko for their investigation of the April 2017 homicide of resident Jane Larue Brown.

At the meeting, Trustee Jodi Stoyak announced she and Poteet met with Girard officials Jerry Lambert, service director, Brian Kren, city auditor, and Sam Zirafi, city auditor, in late February regarding a public-records request made by the township related to water service Liberty residents get from Girard.

The township is seeking information such as the income generated to Girard from Liberty’s water customers from 2000 to 2018.

“If the information that has been requested for the fifth time is not received, we should consider other means to [obtain] these records,” Stoyak said.

Girard provides water services to residents in the northern part of the township.

The township seeks to find a solution to lower those customers’ water bills before the contract expires next year.