Lawmakers offer bipartisan bill ending takeover of Ohio schools

COLUMBUS — State Reps. Joe Miller of Amherst, D-56th, and Don Jones of Freeport, R-95th, today introduced bipartisan legislation to end state takeovers of local schools.

Three districts, including Youngstown, are currently under state control, while 10 districts across the state could potentially join them over the next two years.

Under the bill, academic distress commissions would be dissolved, restoring local control over public schools and moving toward a building-based, bottom-up reform model.

State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, is lending her support to the bill.

“This bipartisan legislation will end the failing academic distress commission system and restore our district’s control to the democratically-elected school board,” she said. “We need an effective, evidence-based turnaround model that allows children and teachers to truly have the opportunity they need to succeed.”