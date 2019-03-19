Howard Hanna results

PITTSBURGH

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services released its year-end results for 2018. The company closed the year with a record 112,448 sales transactions, an increase of more than 15 percent from the year before. The company’s 2018 sales volume was $23.6 billion, a 28-percent increase over the previous year.

Cluster meeting set

AKRON

The Northeast Ohio Additive Manufacturing Cluster will host a quarter-one cluster meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the University of Akron. The meeting will include presentations from industry journalist Sarah Goehrke, global 3D printing engineering specialist Haleyanne Freedman and analytical operations manager Dr. Dave van der Wiel.

Gas prices decline

The average price of gasoline in Northeast Ohio is five cents cheaper this week at $2.393 per gallon, AAA East Central reports. The national gas price, however, continues to climb and is 23 cents more than last month at $2.54 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas Monday in Youngstown was $2.37.

Man charged in mob-boss hit flashes pro-Trump slogans

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

The man charged with killing the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family wrote pro-Donald Trump slogans on his hand and flashed them to journalists before a court hearing Monday.

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday in New Jersey in the death of Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali last week in front of his Staten Island home. While waiting for a court hearing to begin in Toms River, in which he agreed to be extradited to New York, Comello held up his left hand. On it were scrawled pro-Trump slogans including “MAGA Forever,” an abbreviation of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” It also read “United We Stand MAGA” and “Patriots In Charge.”

Sniper shootings case to have hearing

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider Virginia’s plea to reinstate the life-without-parole sentence of a man who as a teen participated in sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002.

The justices said they will take up the state’s appeal in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Malvo was sentenced to life-without-parole terms in Virginia and in Maryland. Muhammad, who was 41 at the time of the shootings, was sentenced to death and was executed in 2009.

Malvo was sentenced to four life terms for crimes he committed in Virginia.

Bulldozer-death suit

Pennsylvania State Police acted recklessly when troopers used a bulldozer to pursue a Grateful Dead fan caught growing marijuana on public land, killing him when he wound up under the machine’s treads, according to a civil-rights lawsuit filed Monday.

Greg Longenecker’s family said state police had no business chasing him with a bulldozer – especially over a few pot plants the 51-year-old was cultivating for personal use. His death last July also provoked outrage from a marijuana advocacy group.

Staff/wire reports