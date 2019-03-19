Former Mahoning County judge must repay $209K

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Sebring-area judge must repay almost $209,000 in assets she stole from her deceased client, a visiting judge ruled Monday.

Diane Vettori-Caraballo willfully concealed from the Mahoning County Probate Court assets she embezzled from that client, Dolores Falgiani, after the woman’s death, Judge Thomas Swift ruled, according to probate court filings.

Cynthia Henry, one of Vettori-Caraballo’s co-workers and a co-defendant in the concealment case, settled for a lump-sum $40,000 payment, according to court filings.

Theodore Stalnacker, another co-defendant with whom Vettori-Caraballo conspired to profit from sales of vehicles from the state, settled last week for $6,000, court records show.

Vettori-Caraballo and her husband Ismael Caraballo in February pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the theft, which prosecutors estimated at between $100,200 and $328,000.

They’re set for sentencing June 13 in federal court in Cleveland.