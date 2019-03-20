Ex-Youngstown homicide cop is new Campbell chief

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips will swear in the city’s new police chief Monday.

Patrick Kelly, a retired Youngstown police officer with 28 years of law-enforcement experience, will be the department’s new chief.

During his time with Youngstown Police Department, Kelly spent more than 12 years working in the homicide division and worked five years as a commander in the department’s street-crime unit and the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He also spent 25 years working as a school security officer.

