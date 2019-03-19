Endocrine therapeutics

WALTHAM, Mass.

Radius Health Inc., developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology, will present data on TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting and Expo in New Orleans.

The annual incidence of osteoporotic fractures is higher than that of stroke, heart attack and breast cancer combined; osteoporotic fractures also account for more hospitalizations and associated costs than cardiovascular disease and breast cancer.

TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as a history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

Promotion announced

VICTORIA, B.C.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. announced that Allan Rewak has been appointed vice president, communications and stakeholder relations. Prior to joining Emerald, Rewak was the executive director at the Cannabis Council of Canada, Canada’s national industry association for cannabis, cultivators and processors.

Emerald Health Therapeutics is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Emerald is part of the Emerald Health group, which represents a broad array of companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products developed to provide wellness and medical benefits.

NextLevel accredited

CHICAGO

The National Committee for Quality Assurance announced that NextLevel Health Partners Inc., a Medicaid managed care company, is an accredited health plan. This designation is a big achievement for the three-year-old company, as NCQA certification recognizes health plans that are dedicated to improving care quality and that meet measurable criteria to demonstrate it.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization that assesses the quality of health care that health plans provide to its members. The NCQA sets rigorous requirements for health care plans and evaluates the health plans’ management of all parts of its delivery system, ranging from hospitals to physicians to providers. NCQA accreditation provides consumers with the ability to evaluate different health plans in the market based on quality.