Do-Cut Sales & Services opens Canfield store Wednesday

CANFIELD — Do-Cut Sales & Service, which has been in business for more than 70 years, is having a grand opening at its new store at 6442 S. Raccoon Road from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. today. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is at noon.

Do-Cut, which sells and services lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment, also has a store at 3375 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.