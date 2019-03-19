Community night is Thursday at Campbell Elementary/Middle School

CAMPBELL — Campbell Elementary/Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will have a community night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria.

The evening will be centered on STEAM activities for students from kindergarten through seventh grade. Mercy Health will have a station on bicycle safety, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will offer child identification kits, and Youngstown State University’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics will have kid-friendly recipes for healthy snacks.

Refreshments will be provided by The Nutrition Group, Youth Intensive Services and Campbell Elementary/Middle School PTO.