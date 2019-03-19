Agenda Wednesday
ABC Water and Storm Water District, regular board meeting at 2 p.m. at the Boardman Township government center, 8299 Market St.; special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.
Canfield school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., 100 Wadsworth St.
Lowellville school board, buildings & grounds committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room, special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the library, 52 Rocket Place.
Mahoning County Health District, board meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, regular board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
Mathews school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald school board, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
McDonald Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting immediately after, 451 Ohio Ave.
Poland Township trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.
Southington school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., library, 2482 state Route 534.
Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meetings, 6:15 p.m., council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St., Struthers.
Warren City Council, meeting regarding Trumbull County Transit and WRAP, 3 p.m., 141 South St. SE.
Weathersfield school board, board meeting, 7 p.m., high school cafeteria, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.
Western Reserve Joint Fire District, regular board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Fire Station 92, 7619 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Poland.
Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
