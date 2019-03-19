Agenda Wednesday

ABC Water and Storm Water District, regular board meeting at 2 p.m. at the Boardman Township government center, 8299 Market St.; special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.

Canfield school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., 100 Wadsworth St.

Lowellville school board, buildings & grounds committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room, special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the library, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County Health District, board meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, regular board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Mathews school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna.

McDonald school board, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting immediately after, 451 Ohio Ave.

Poland Township trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Southington school board, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., library, 2482 state Route 534.

Struthers City Council, council-as-a-whole committee meetings, 6:15 p.m., council caucus room 11, 6 Elm St., Struthers.

Warren City Council, meeting regarding Trumbull County Transit and WRAP, 3 p.m., 141 South St. SE.

Weathersfield school board, board meeting, 7 p.m., high school cafeteria, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, regular board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Fire Station 92, 7619 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

