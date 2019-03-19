4 arrested on gun charges arraigned Monday

By Joe Gorman

Four men arrested on weapons charges over the weekend were arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Bond was set by Judge Renee DiSalvo at $12,000 for Jaimi Rozario, 36, of Ridge Avenue, arrested about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on East Dewey Avenue on the South Side after officers responded to a gunshot sensor call.

Reports said Rozario was in a car and got out when police arrived. He allowed officers to search him and they found a bag of suspected marijuana. Police then found a loaded pistol in the car. Rozario was booked into the Mahoning County jail and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Judge DiSalvo set bond at $10,000 for Barry Wallace, 25, of Lowell Avenue, arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 680 after a car he was in was pulled over for speeding. Police smelled marijuana in the car and searched it, finding a loaded handgun, reports said. Wallace is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $10,500 for Harold Shuler, 29, of Glenellen Avenue, who was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue on the South Side after a car he was in was pulled over for running a red light. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana and found a loaded handgun where Shuler was sitting. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Kenneth Carter, 28, was arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation.

Carter was in a car police tried to pull over about 12:50 a.m. Saturday on the lower West Side for running a stop sign. The car instead got on the freeway and did not stop until it pulled over on the interstate.

The gun was found in a map pocket in the back seat, reports said, where Carter had been sitting. Reports said it had been reported stolen from Youngstown in 2015.

His bond was set at $13,500.