Y'town father, 19, charged with murder in death of infant son

YOUNGSTOWN

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge after his infant son died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Xavier Richardson, 19, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court for the death of his son Xavier Richardson Jr., who was born Jan. 20.

Police were called to the hospital about 7:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a non-breathing child with possible child-abuse injuries. The child later died at the hospital.

Police did not say why the father was arrested. Chief Robin Lees said the injuries were sustained in the baby’s home in the 1400 block of Wick Avenue.

If ruled a homicide, the death would be the fifth in Youngstown this year.