Youngstown man faces weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Delason Avenue man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today after police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a car he was in early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 680 south at the Market Street exit.

Kenneth Carter, 28, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation.

Carter was in a car police tried to pull over about 12:50 a.m. on the lower West Side for running a stop sign. The car instead got on the freeway and did not stop until it pulled over on the interstate.

The gun was found in a map pocket in the back seat, reports said, where Carter had been sitting.