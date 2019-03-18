Youngstown man faces drug charges after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Police late Friday found fentanyl and crack cocaine in a car they pulled over about 10:30 p.m. on East Evergreen Avenue for not having taillights.

Reports said a passenger in the car, Kiev Brown, 31, of East Boston Avenue, appeared nervous.

When he was taken out of the car to be searched, police found a solid object in his pants. Brown denied he had anything on him, reports said.

Brown was cuffed and put in the back of a police car while his car was searched. As police were searching, Brown could be seen wriggling in the back seat of the cruiser. When an officer checked on him the officer found a vial with a powder inside and three bags of crack cocaine, reports said.

Inside his car, officers also found several doses of suspected fentanyl and a back pack that had bags of white and brown powder inside. Brown continued to deny any of the drugs were his, reports said.

Brown was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and possession of crack cocaine.