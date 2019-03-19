Where Market Street students will go next year

BOARDMAN — Superintendent Tim Saxton explained where Market Street Elementary students will attend school next year. According to the district’s realignment plan, Market Street Elementary will close in the spring.

“Only the Market Street area is being redrawn,” Saxton said.

Students who live to the east of Southern Boulevard will attend Robinwood Elementary. Students who live north of Market Street Elementary and west of Southern Boulevard will attend West Boulevard Elementary. Students who live south of Market Street Elementary will attend Stadium Drive Elementary.

Enrollment in each building is expected to remain about the same. Letters with students’ new building assignments will be mailed to parents.