Turkey condemns Dutch tram attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned the Utrecht tram shooting that killed at least three people.

In a written statement today, the ministry said it "strongly" condemned the attack, "regardless of the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation behind it."

Police in Utrecht released the picture of a 37-year-old man, identified as Turkey-born Gokmen Tanis, who they said was linked to the incident. A suspect is now in custody in the Netherlands.

The Turkish ministry said it stood with the Dutch people and the government.

Diplomatic relations were shattered in 2017 after the Netherlands blocked Turkish government officials from holding campaign rallies for a referendum back home that expanded presidential powers. Turkey's president, in campaign speeches, compared Dutch and German politicians to Nazis and fascists.

The two countries re-appointed ambassadors in September 2018 to "normalize relations."

The ministry said earlier that Turkish and Dutch officials would meet Tuesday to discuss "bilateral relations" and cooperation.