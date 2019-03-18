TRUMP TWEETS | Mayor Hill gets a White House call

11:19 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — Mayor Arno Hill said today he didn't like the negative comments President Donald Trump made over the weekend about UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green, but at least he knows the president is focusing his attention on the plight of people affected by the end of production at the GM Lordstown facility March 6.

In fact, he had a call from the White House Office of Governmental Affairs today. The staffer told Hill they were just calling to say the president "hasn't forgotten you" and "realizes what's going on," Hill said.

The official wanted to make sure Hill, a Republican, was aware that Trump had been tweeting in the last few days about General Motors' decision to idle the plant.

"Oh, I'm aware," Hill said he responded.

Hill added that he has had several other phone calls and expects to be interviewed by CNN today, but he's giving some thought to making a trip to Canton on Wednesday to talk about the Lordstown facility.

Trump will be in Jackson Township near Canton for a fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Drive It Home Ohio co-chairs James Dignan and Dave Green issued a new round of statements today following Trump's latest tweets.

"The Drive It Home Ohio campaign remains a positive and optimistic grassroots effort," Dignan, Drive It Home Ohio campaign co-chair and Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president and CEO, said in a statement. "We agree with President Trump's comments. GM should bring another product back here so we can deliver a quality vehicle for them once again with three full shifts here at their Lordstown facility. We are all True Blue and ready to work."

"We want GM CEO Mary Barra to reinvest in GM Lordstown and grow jobs in the Mahoning Valley, protect manufacturing in Ohio and make sure American cars and trucks are Made In America," Green, Drive It Home Ohio co-chair and UAW Local 1112 president, said in the statement "Our folks are hard working, dedicated, dependable and loyal and we’re ready to go back to work with General Motors to make the cars and trucks for the future. As far as talks go, that is up to our International UAW and General Motors. We want to work. We are ready to build a new product. We are True Blue and you can count on us."

8:13 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A day after a series of weekend tweets aimed at the closing of the GM Lordstown facility, President Donald Trump is at it again this morning.

He has so far sent out two more missives about the topic.

"General Motors and the UAW are going to start 'talks' in September/October," the president said. "Why wait, start them now! I want jobs to stay in the U.S.A. and want Lordstown (Ohio), in one of the best economies in our history, opened or sold to a company who will open it up fast!"

He maintained, as he has in the past, "Car companies are all coming back to the U.S. So is everyone else."

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, "We now have the best Economy in the World, the envy of all. Get that big, beautiful plant in Ohio open now. Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump, but not in the U.S.A. Bring jobs home!"

His weekend salvos were received by some confusion in the Valley and beyond. Trump appeared to criticize UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green's efforts to keep the plant open. He also criticized GM. He also said the GM CEO Mary Barra had blamed the plant closure on the UAW

That seemed to prompt a statement from GM on Sunday: ""To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW. We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but our main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities. We have now placed over 1,000 employees from our unallocated plants to other GM locations, and we have opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees."