Suspect in 1999 shooting of NYPD officer arrested

NEW YORK

A man wanted in the 1999 shooting of an off-duty New York Police Department officer who later died from his injuries was arrested in Florida almost two decades after the incident, and the head of the NYPD on Sunday offered his thanks to fellow law enforcement for their perseverance.

Local television stations in Jacksonville, Fla., reported Lester Pearson, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the death of officer Vincent Ling.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted his appreciation Sunday for Jacksonville police and U.S. marshals in the arrest.