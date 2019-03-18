St. Patrick’s Day festivities showcase Youngstown Downtown rocks

Festival, Fun Run & Walk draw holiday revelers

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Sonny Hrehovcik may have entertained a crowd of revelers with tunes from back in the day, but that’s not to suggest that he was oblivious to a taste of today’s revelry.

“We’re playing laid-back stuff for the crowd, but if they want to dance, we’ll keep it festive,” said Hrehovcik, a guitar player for Shoe Shine Boys, one of several bands and musical groups that provided much of the entertainment for the annual Shamrock the Block Festival in downtown.

The two-day event, which kicked off Saturday, was a festive way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and further showcase the downtown corridor’s growth and successes while stressing the value of giving back to the community, explained Sophia Martini, who, along with brothers Dan and Joe Martini, run The Federal, a restaurant at 110 W. Federal St.

Spearheading the fun-filled gathering were The Federal, Whistle & Keg at 101 W. Federal St. and The Colony Youngstown, a nonprofit organization that largely concentrates on community engagement and has hosted citywide clean-ups and other similar efforts, Martini noted. She also cited Jacob Harver, who owns the Knox Building, inside of which is The Federal.

Hrehovcik, along with band members Tom Sailor and Jeff Spencer, took a brief break from a set they played Sunday afternoon in a large heated tent spread out across a portion of West Federal between Market and Hazel streets.

Beforehand, the trio dipped into part of what for many was a nostalgic playbook by offering attendees the three members’ version of popular oldies such as “Moondance” by Van Morrison; “Just Walk Away Renee,” a 1966 hit by The Left Banke and the well-known Rolling Stones song “Ruby Tuesday.”

Hrehovcik, who also owns Underdog Records in Hubbard, said the band plays mainly in the tri-county area, which includes gigs at Whistle & Keg on the second Saturday of each month. Before becoming a member of Shoe Shine Boys, he played for several years with an area band called The Guilty Pleasures, Hrehovcik continued.

You could say that musical entertainment and food were the twin engines that kept the Shamrock the Block festivities going.

Those who attended Saturday were treated to the sounds of Dead Flowers, Whiskey Pilot, East 9th and Hoss & the Juggernauts. Besides the Shoe Shine Boys, Sunday’s lineup consisted of Northern Whiskey, DJ Outro and The Labra Brothers, which was the headliner.

The menu’s main items were favorites that included burgers and hot dogs, sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions, pepperoni rolls and Reuben sandwiches with sauerkraut.

Sunday’s weather may have been sunny but a bit brisk, though that didn’t stop several people from sitting at an outdoor table to enjoy a few green beers mixed with conversation.

In addition to The Federal and Whistle & Keg, the spirit of revelry, camaraderie and festivity was alive and well inside and outside of O’Donold’s Irish Pub, V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria and a few other West Federal Street hot spots.

Some attendees, however, seemed content to enjoy their beer or sodas and socializing in the tent. They included Ralph Murphy and his wife, Rachael, of Struthers, along with friend Jess Thomas of Boardman.

Earlier, Rachael Murphy and Thomas took part in the inaugural Youngstown St. Paddy’s Day 5K Fun Run & Walk, which was separate from the Shamrock the Block event.

An estimated 150 walkers and runners participated in the race, which began and ended at Phelps and Commerce streets, noted Hadi A. Hadi, who owns several Fastrac convenience stores in the area. Fastrac was the event sponsor.

Taking home a first-place finish in the race was Mackenzie Mettille, 22, of Canfield, who finished with a time of 16:23.

Mettille, a Youngstown State University student majoring in middle childhood education in math and science, said he runs daily and averages about 50 miles weekly.

Mettille, who’s also minoring in Spanish, added that he normally competes in track and cross-country meets.

Race proceeds will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital, said Hadi, who’s also Liberty High School’s head wrestling coach.

ACH is near and dear to his heart partly because his 6- or 7-year-old niece spent several months there, Hadi recalled.

Other runners and walkers included Hadi’s sister, Suhad Hadi, her 9-year-old son, Ayman Alayon of Liberty and other family members, along with Jill Lewis and her daughter, Sydney Lewis, who also brought Tucker, their 2-year-old mini Australian shepherd.