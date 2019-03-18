Secretary of State: 270,000 ex-voters sought via mail

YOUNGSTOWN — During a stop today at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office has mailed about 270,000 voter registration forms to those who were removed from rolls for infrequent voting.

LaRose, a Republican, said most of the voters were removed because they died or moved.

“For those individuals that may have been removed that are just infrequent voters, we want to see them get involved again so we mailed out a voter registration form to everyone” because “we want to see them get registered and stay as a participant in our voting process,” he said.

