Puzzling number of men tied to Ferguson protests have died

FERGUSON, Mo.

Two young men were found dead inside torched cars. Three others died of apparent suicides. Another collapsed on a bus, his death ruled an overdose.

Six deaths, all involving men with connections to protests in Ferguson, Mo., drew attention on social media and speculation in the activist community that something sinister was at play.

Police say there is no evidence the deaths have anything to do with the protests stemming from a white police officer’s fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, and that only two were homicides with no known link to the protests.

But some activists say their concerns about a possible connection arise out of a culture of fear that persists in Ferguson 4 1/2 years after Brown’s death, citing threats – mostly anonymous – that protest leaders continue to receive.

Insanity defense set for man who dropped daughter off bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

No one disputes John Jonchuck dropped his 5-year-old daughter from a Florida bridge to her death four years ago, but whether he is a murderer or insane will soon be up to a jury to decide.

Jonchuck, 29, goes on trial today for the Jan. 8, 2015, death of his daughter Phoebe, whom he dropped 62 feet into Tampa Bay as a St. Petersburg police officer watched helplessly. Jonchuck is charged with first-degree murder, but prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. If convicted, he will automatically go to prison for life.

If his attorneys’ insanity defense works, he would be sent to a psychiatric hospital, and it’s unlikely he would ever be released. To be eligible, he would have to prove he was no longer mentally ill or dangerous.

Suspect in 1999 shooting of NYPD officer arrested

NEW YORK

A man wanted in the 1999 shooting of an off-duty New York Police Department officer who later died from his injuries was arrested in Florida almost two decades after the incident, and the head of the NYPD on Sunday offered his thanks to fellow law enforcement for their perseverance.

Local television stations in Jacksonville, Fla., reported Lester Pearson, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the death of officer Vincent Ling.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted his appreciation Sunday for Jacksonville police and U.S. marshals in the arrest.

Police temporarily suspend search for 4-year-old Utah girl

ANETH, Utah

Authorities say they have temporarily suspended a search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week in the Utah portion of Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Police Department said Sunday that after three unsuccessful days of ground and water searches for Anndine Jones, they are taking a break to organize and secure additional resources. Authorities initially said the girl was 3.

Police say community volunteers will continue organizing search teams, and officers will remain in the area to investigate leads in the case.

Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday from her home.

