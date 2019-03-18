POLL | Do you believe President Trump’s tweets on GM Lordstown and UAW Leader Dave Green help?

President Trump tweeted multiple times this week about GM Lordstown, his conversation with GM CEO Mary Barro and UAW Local 1112 president Dave Green.

"General Motors and the UAW are going to start 'talks' in September/October," the president said. "Why wait, start them now! I want jobs to stay in the U.S.A. and want Lordstown (Ohio), in one of the best economies in our history, opened or sold to a company who will open it up fast!"

He maintained, as he has in the past, "Car companies are all coming back to the U.S. So is everyone else."

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, "We now have the best Economy in the World, the envy of all. Get that big, beautiful plant in Ohio open now. Close a plant in China or Mexico, where you invested so heavily pre-Trump, but not in the U.S.A. Bring jobs home!"

His weekend salvos were received by some confusion in the Valley and beyond. Trump appeared to criticize UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green's efforts to keep the plant open. He also criticized GM. He also said the GM CEO Mary Barra had blamed the plant closure on the UAW

That seemed to prompt a statement from GM on Sunday: ""To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW. We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but our main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities. We have now placed over 1,000 employees from our unallocated plants to other GM locations, and we have opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees."