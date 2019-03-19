Ohio Secretary of State: 'Open' to expanding early-voting days

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he is “open” to discussing expanding the number of weekend in-person early-voting days, but is satisfied with the current schedule.

As it’s been for the past few years, the only weekend early-voting days are the Saturday and Sunday before the election. But LaRose said there are plenty of opportunities to vote early including about four weeks of weekday in-person voting as well as voting by mail.

When asked Monday by The Vindicator about expanding that, LaRose said, “We have to balance that out with the burden it places on county boards of elections, and there’s a cultural question. In certain parts of the state, people don’t vote on Sunday, but in other places, it has been embraced, and that’s a good thing. We need to balance that out, but the weekend voting we have right now is good. As far as an expansion of that, that is a conversation we’d have to have with our county commissioners and elected officials and the Legislature.”

