Liberty approves $25K payment to settle suit
LIBERTY — The township trustees tonight unanimously approved a $25,000 out-of-court settlement between resident Julian Gibson, who alleged he was mistreated by police and the township.
Of that sum, $10,000 will come from the township police fund, and the remaining $15,000 will come from the township’s insurance carrier.
Trustees also promoted Ray Buhala to captain in the police department.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
