Liberty approves $25K payment to settle suit

LIBERTY — The township trustees tonight unanimously approved a $25,000 out-of-court settlement between resident Julian Gibson, who alleged he was mistreated by police and the township.

Of that sum, $10,000 will come from the township police fund, and the remaining $15,000 will come from the township’s insurance carrier.

Trustees also promoted Ray Buhala to captain in the police department.

