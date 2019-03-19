Insanity defense set for man who dropped daughter off bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
No one disputes John Jonchuck dropped his 5-year-old daughter from a Florida bridge to her death four years ago, but whether he is a murderer or insane will soon be up to a jury to decide.
Jonchuck, 29, goes on trial today for the Jan. 8, 2015, death of his daughter Phoebe, whom he dropped 62 feet into Tampa Bay as a St. Petersburg police officer watched helplessly. Jonchuck is charged with first-degree murder, but prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. If convicted, he will automatically go to prison for life.
If his attorneys’ insanity defense works, he would be sent to a psychiatric hospital, and it’s unlikely he would ever be released. To be eligible, he would have to prove he was no longer mentally ill or dangerous.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 20, 2002 midnight
DELKER MURDER CASE Mom gets life for killing daughter
- December 18, 2015 midnight
Insanity plea entered by murder suspect
- April 7, 2002 midnight
WEATHERSFIELD SLAYING What are chances of insanity defense?
- January 8, 2015 2:35 p.m.
Fla. man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off bridge
- January 22, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Lawyers for murder suspect file insanity plea
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.