COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Salem Community Hospital v. Melissa Yeany et al, money.

Shannon Etto v. Ventra Salem LLC et al, money.

American Express National Bank v. Linda Kirk, money.

Dennis Bailey et al v. Michael Poynter, personal injury.

IT Solutions Group LLC v. AAA Fabrication Services LLC et al, money.

DOCKET ENTRIES

Sonnenberg Mutual Insurance Co. v. Amy Phillips, judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Raymond Orin, judgment for plaintiff.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Dena Bolin, judgment for plaintiff.

DIVORCES ASKED

Kimberly Bowman, 76876 Eighth St., Newcomerstown, v. John Bowman, 416 Vine St., East Liverpool.

Teofil Andrei, 331 Lake Ave., Salem, v. Celeste Andrei, Weatherford, Texas

Nicole McCullough, 970 Center Road, East Liverpool, v. Lynda McCullough, Rockwell, N.C.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Kenneth Barnes v. Rebecca Barnes.

John Simon v. Lynnette Simon.

Patricia Defrancesco v. Amanda Defrancesco.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Amanda Wallace, 244 S. Market St., East Palestine, and Cullen Wallace, 147 Georgetown Road, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Nikieta Campbell, 348 Stewart Road, Salem, and Robert Campbell, 10806 Duck Creek Road, Salem.

Margaret King, Homeworth, and Michael King, 900 Stafford St., Minerva.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Lindsi Rogers and Michael Rogers.

Maria Boyd and Brian Boyd.

Kasey Hudson and Jason Hudson.

Jeffrey Salem and Debra Salem.

Evan Oates and Jenny Oates.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Kelly I. Jones et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Biblis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael G. Meister et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Melissa A. Klingensmith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey W. Thomas et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Barry Beougher et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David Eliser et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph J. Toth et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Araina Maynard Freed et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ronald E. Noble et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael Sieczkowski et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William E. Leonard et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC et al v. Brian K. Gordon et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Christopher T. Dougan et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Darlene D. Doerff et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Liu Mun Kwong, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Michael Cook et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Karen Y. Teague et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Markella R. Cunningham et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Robert Gibson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Stanton C. McCauley et al, foreclosure.

Branch Banking and Trust Co. v. James H. Walker Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Warner Management Co. v. Scott Thompson, default.

Granite City Center LLC v. Constance Evans, default.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Cheeburger VA LLC et al, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. William V. Casper, default.

University of Toledo v. Daniel Wolfe, default.

Sandusky Mall Co. v. Tuwan Glass, default.

Mineral Ridge Skilled Nursing and Residential Care v. Laurrinda S. Rutkus et al, default.

National Contractors Inc. v. Daniel E. Polivka et al, dismissed.

Zydyk Properties Ltd. et al v. Kleese Co. et al, dismissed.

Aaron G. Smith v. Jason H. Womack et al, dismissed.

John Dorsey et al v. Texas Roadhouse Inc., dismissed.

Kondaur Capital Corp. et al v. Louis F. Omerzo et al, dismissed.

Frances A. Warino et al v. Westfield Insurance et al, dismissed.

Carol M. Freiberg v. Bloomfield Schools et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Thomas O. Smith Jr., dismissed.

Andrew Wise v. Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corp. et al, dismissed.

Elizabeth M. Leeson et al v. Auto Owners Insurance, dismissed.

Cara F. Mechling v. REM Ohio II LLC et al, dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Earl C. Gisewhite Jr. et al, dismissed.

Tonya E. Hofius v. Robert G. Hawkins et al, dismissed.

Cafaro Northwest Partnership v. Custom Tacoma LLC, dismissed.

Karen M. Angelo v. May J. Benjamin et al, dismissed.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Timothy A. Anderson et al, dismissed.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. John E. Reynolds, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Amy N. Carano et al, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Sarah B. Motz, dismissed.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Sandi Gorvet et al, dismissed.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Fred G. Darich et al, dismissed.

State v. Thomas Bailey, sentenced.

State v. Leroy J. Bowler, sentenced.

State v. Kevin S. Whittaker, sentenced.

State v. Robert C. Price, sentenced.

State v. Eddie M. Smallwood, sentenced.

State v. Bobby J. Johnson II, sentenced.

Augusta L. Popovich v. Christina D. McCartney, settled.

Avalon Farms & Equestrian Ltd. v. American Towers LLC, settled.

Jenna G. Miller v. David C. Ludt et al, settled.

Candace Fry v. Shauna Bunea, settled.

Christine Tarr et al v. Kaitlyn Conway et al, settled.

Joseph C. Altiero v. Joseph T. Komlanc, settled.

William Bowers v. Owners Insurance Co., settled.

Ruth Smith v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, settled.

Richard Hook v. General Motors Corp. et al, settled.

Dala Y. Barrow v. David A. Peterson et al, settled.

Kayla Datchuk v. Cassandra Beachum et al, settled.

Edward McHenry v. General Motors Corp. et al, settled.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. Shared Blessing Wireless LLC et al, settled.

Drake Nommay v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al, settled.

National Credit Adjusters LLC v. Brion Morgan, dismissed.

William Hostetler et al v. Jason M. Palumbo, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ingersoll Financial Midwest Land Trust et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joseph G. Turon Jr. et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank NA v. Cynthia A. Shook et al, foreclosure.

Newrez LLC v. John M. Davis et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Michael R. McKee et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Nicole J. Rumple et al, foreclosure.

Jamestown Village Condo Assoc. No. 1 v. Robert W. Crislip et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Jeffrey W. Hudak et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Niles v. Paul Knepper et al, foreclosure.

Mark D. Roper v. Kayla M. Ludwig et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jessica Prince, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Cathy J. Triplett, other civil.

City of Girard v. Jonathan P. Gilbert, other civil.

Justin Miller et al v. estate of Michael J. Chizmar Sr. et al, other civil.

Scepter Enterprises Inc. v. Skiffey Trust, other civil.

Disposition of evidence v. Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, other civil.

Double K Kirby Farms v. Ohio Edison Co., other civil.

Marion Plaza Inc. v. Aarons Inc., other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. William Radcliffe, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Marsha Hunt, other civil.

Katie L. Costello v. US Department of Education et al, other civil.

Rusty Hutchings et al v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., other torts.

Sharon A. Dobran v. Katelynn M. Dean et al, other torts.

Jody Tarr v. Gregory Rosenberger, other torts.

Mariea Morton et al v. Tyler Shetler et al, other civil.

Dwayne E. Kellar v. Arconic Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Takimia McMillan v. Steward Trumbull Memorial Hospital et al, workers’ compensation.

Ricky W. Steed v. Environmental Protection Systems et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Abdelfattah T. Ahmad, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bobby Fritz Music, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Brainard, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nautica N. Bryant, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kollar Builders Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Consolidated Partners Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. JDH Contracting LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. David R. Snyder CPA Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Best Friends Daycare and Learning LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cody W. Doughty, money.

Department of Taxation v. Itayem Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adelphia Financial Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tenke Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Eric Johnson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Katbard Publishing Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Tiffany Lampley, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Barton D. McCoy, money.

Department of Taxation v. MW Distributing LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Newton Falls Auto Parts Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Girard Petro Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Lou Carbone Plumbing Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Luis Salgado Repairs LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. RJ Enterprise LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Campbell W. Steven, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mercury Universal LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Uttam Convenience Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Veryamani & Sons LLC, money.

Ciras Inc. v. Edward C. Hoddy, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Joshua A. Frantz.

New Falls Corp. v. Phillip R. Keatley.

Dissolutions granted

Kenneth A. Severt and Martha Severt.

James M. Sprague and Jill R. Sprague.

Todd M. Callen Jr. and Taylor A. Callen.

Carla West and Michael West.

Joe W. Hippo and April L. Hippo.

Ronda Huggins and Brian L. Morton.

Divorces granted

Samuel A. Tynes Jr. v. Tammy Tynes.

Robert E. Davis v. Marion Davis.

April Young McArthur v. William McArthur Jr.

Erin A. Thorne v. Jason A. Thorne.

Domestic cases dismissed

Lucas Offerdahl v. Sarah Offerdahl, dismissed.

Marriage licenses

Rachel F. Worsham, 35, of Cleveland, and Maurice R.H. Murphy Jr., 29, of Leavittsburg.

Kassius W. Williams, 20, of Leavittsburg, and Eliza Robinson, 19, of Cleveland.

Michael J. Bender, 36, of Warren, and Anna N. Cook, 26, of same.

Donna E. Shaheed, 70, of Youngstown, and Naeem Shaheed, 71, of same.

Nicole R. Miller, 34, of Warren, and Ryan J. Rathburn, 30, of same.

Stacey D. Smith, 32, of Cortland, and Christopher L. McGaha, 31, of Cortland.

Tiffany E. Kotapish, 24, of Mineral Ridge, and Zachary J. Albert, 25, of same.

Larry M. Lasko, 57, of Austintown, and Denise M. Claussell, 47, of Girard.

Megan M. Bryan, 26, of Niles, and Ian K. Kennedy, 21, of same.

Dissolutions granted

Lori A. Haidet and Eric Haidet.

Jennifer L. Grady and Jermarlo M. Grady.

Justine L. Pickett and John A. Pickett.

Christina Campbell and Daryl Campbell.

Lisa M. Neuleib v. Cory A. Neuleib.

Kimberly A. Larimer v. James Larimer II.

James T. Straight and Carla Straight.

Jack Ferreri and Jasmine Ferreri.

Destiny Sheets and Andrew Sheets.

Steven Kilar and Janae Kilar.

Cassandra Nelson and Richard L. Nelson Jr.

John T. Eckenrode and Donna J. Eckenrode.

Bernice S. Stapleton and Kenneth W. Stapleton.

Angela M. Herman and Thomas J. Herman.

Robert L. Purdy and Debra L. Purdy.

Divorces granted

Linda M. Hill v. Diaundre Hill.

Theresa R. Mymo v. Corey J. Mymo.

Cherie Ashby v. Michael L. Ashby.

Traci A. Daniluk v. Daniel P. Daniluk Jr.

Renee L. Blake v. Charles A. Blake.

German O. Marroquin v. Sandra V. Rodriguez Rubio.

Tio Tisdale v. Kristopher Tisdale.