birthdays

Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 92. Country singer Charley Pride is 85. Country singer Margie Bowes is 78. Actor Kevin Dobson (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” “Lord of the Rings”) is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 60. Keyboardist Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks is 60. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 58. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 57. Singer-actress Vanessa Williams (SDLqDesperate Housewives,” SDLqUgly Betty”) is 56. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 55. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 53. Rapper-actress Queen Latifah is 49. Comedian Dane Cook (SDLqEmployee of the Month”) is 47. Singer Philip Sweet of Little Big Town is 45. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 45. Actress Sutton Foster (SDLqBunheads”) is 44. Singer Devin Lima (LFO) is 42. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 40. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor Adam Pally (SDLqThe Mindy Project”) is 37. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (SDLqScandal”) is 37. Actor Duane Henry (SDLqNCIS”) is 34. Actress Julia Goldani Telles (SDLqBunheads”) is 24. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 15.