Audit criticizes handling of school safety grant

CINCINNATI

The U.S. Department of Justice has criticized Cincinnati Public Schools on its handling of a $5 million school safety grant.

The department says in a recently released audit that mismanagement of the “Walking School Bus” program resulted in improper spending and put students at risk.

The department says a program manager raised her own pay, in one instance, and some people with criminal histories were hired to walk elementary school students to school.

The program was implemented at eight schools over 18 months between 2015 and 2016. It was suspended with about $3.6 million unused.

School district spokeswoman Lauren Worley says there’s no evidence children were harmed during the program.

Construction firm accused of defaulting on public projects

CHILLICOTHE

A construction firm has been accused of defaulting on at least three uncompleted, taxpayer-funded projects in Ohio.

The Chillicothe Gazette reported Columbus-based Palmetto Construction last month quit multi-million-dollar projects including Ross County’s jail renovation and construction of a Hocking Hills State Park visitors center and a firehouse in Franklin County’s Truro Township.

Palmetto has been paid more than $1 million for the jail and fire station projects and nearly $3 million on the park project.

Ross county officials are waiting to see what a bond company does about the jail, while the other projects move ahead.

The newspaper reports problems also were encountered on a veterinarian simulation lab project at Ohio State and a Columbus city schools enrollment center renovation.

Ohio teacher resigns after taping students’ mouths shut

CINCINNATI

A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher who acknowledged putting duct tape over students’ mouths to discipline them has resigned.

District spokeswoman Lauren Worley said Charles Igwekala-Nweke resigned in January.

Igwekala-Nweke taught math at Clark Montessori High School and Hughes STEM High School and had worked for the district since 2015.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday that school records show a student told another teacher Igwekala-Nweke put tape over his mouth in December.

Igwekala-Nweke wrote in an email to Hughes Principal Kathy Wright that he taped students’ mouths shut instead of reprimanding them for talking during an exam.

Igwekala-Nweke later apologized, saying he allowed “gross rationale to justify gross behavior.”

Work requirement for Medicaid in Ohio gets federal approval

COLUMBUS

A federal agency has approved work rules for Ohioans who receive health care benefits through the state’s Medicaid expansion program.

The state Department of Medicaid said Friday’s approval means “able-bodied” Ohioans will need to show they work 20 hours a week or are looking for a job, receiving education or training, or engaged in community service.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Ohio is the ninth state to invoke Medicaid work requirements.

Those exempt from the requirement include those 50 or older, parental caretakers, people with chronic conditions and those who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Able-Bodied Adults without Dependents program.

Associated Press