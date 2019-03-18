Agenda Tuesday
Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communications District, fire advisory committee meeting, 8 a.m.; regular meeting, 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.
Hubbard school board, work session, 5 p.m.; regular session, 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.
Jackson Township, board meeting, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mahoning County Health District, finance committee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Canfield Fairgrounds administration building, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.
Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; board meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.
Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave.
Trumbull County board of elections, special meeting, 9 a.m., 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.
Weathersfield Local School District, work session, 7 p.m., high school cafeteria, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.
Western Reserve Port Authority, full board meeting and annual joint commissioners’ meeting, 12:30 p.m., YSU DeBartolo Stadium Club, 577 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
