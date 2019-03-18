3 men arraigned on gun charges after weekend arrest

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court today arraigned three on weapons charges who were arrested over the weekend.

She set bond at $12,000 for Jaimi Rozario, 36, of Ridge Avenue, who was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Sunday on East Dewey Avenue on the South Side after officers responded to a gunshot sensor call there.

Reports said Rozario was in a car and got out of the car when police arrived. He allowed officers to search him and they found a bag of suspected marijuana. Police then found a loaded 6.35mm pistol in the car. Rozario was booked into the Mahoning County jail and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Judge DiSalvo set bond at $10,000 for Barry Wallace, 25, of Lowell Avenue, who was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 680 after a car he was in was pulled over for speeding. Police smelled marijuana in the car and searched it, finding a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, reports said. Wallace is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $10,500 Harold Shuler, 29, of Glennellen Avenue, who was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue on the South Side after a car he was in was pulled over for running a red light. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car where Shuler was sitting. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.