METRO DIGEST || Door-to-door utility scam

Utility scam

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., which services parts of Lawrence County, Pa., is warning customers of a recent door-to-door utility scam.

Scammers are visiting customers at home and posing as representatives from National Fuel and other utilities. National Fuel reminds its customers that company representatives always carry photo identification.

When visiting a customer’s home, a representative’s identification card should be visibly noticeable. If it is not, the customer should ask the representative to see the ID. If customers are suspicious of reasons given for a visit, they should contact National Fuel at 800-365-3234 to verify the identity and purpose of the visit.

Urban Ag conference

WARREN

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s Garden Resources of Warren (GROW) program will host a two-day Growing Garden Leadership and Urban Agriculture conference from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at 736 Mahoning Ave. NW, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the IOOF Lodge, 371 High St.

This conference will explore various topics that can help participants start their own community garden and will offer professional guidance and information on various urban agriculture topics.

Extension services

CANFIELD

Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County has two trained volunteer groups to share with the community research on local flora and fauna: master gardener volunteers and Ohio certified volunteer naturalists.

These volunteers offer classes and workshops in the community covering all kinds of topics. They also organize and teach all-day seminars, monthly classes and share helpful hints with neighbors at the community gardens and urban farm tours.

For information, call 330-533-5538, visit the extension office, 490 S. Broad St., or check the website at mahoning.osu.edu. You can also bring samples of soil for testing or plants or insects for identification to the office.

State official to visit

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will visit the Mahoning Valley Monday.

The Republican will start at 9 a.m. at Lordstown High School and speak at its Democracy Day. He then will visit Youngstown with a 10:30 a.m. stop at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, followed by a stop at 1:30 p.m. at America Makes and finishes at 3 p.m. with a tour of the Mahoning River’s riverfront.