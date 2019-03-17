Slice of Valley Pizza and Beer Challenge big success

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

GIRARD

A couple thousand people crowded into the Metroplex Expo Center as doors opened at 4 p.m. Saturday for Warren Rotary Club’s fifth annual Slice of the Valley Pizza and Beer Challenge.

“You can’t really beat pizza and beer,” said Michael Coppola, manager of Salvadore’s Italian Grill in Howland, one of 15 Mahoning Valley pizza vendors vying for Judges Choice and People’s Choice awards.

The pizza vendor winners were:

People’s Choice pizza award: First, Cocca’s Pizza, Girard; second, Ianazone’s, McDonald; third, Gionino’s.

Judge’s Awards plain pizza: First, Ianazone’s, McDonald; second, Bellaria, Warren; third, Cocca’s.

Speciality Pizza awards: First, Buena Vista, Warren; second, Bellaria, Warren; third, Salvatore’s Italian Grill, Howland.

Judge’s Choice beer winners were: First, Modern Methods Brewing Co., Warren; second, Paladin Brewing, Austintown; third, Biker BrewHouse, Austintown.

People’s Choice beer winners were: Tied for first, Penguin City Beer and Paladin Brewing, Austintown.

But they were not the only winners at Slice of the Valley.

Visitors could participate in basket and 50-50 raffles; meet and greet celebrity pizza judges, including local newspaper, radio and television personalities and professional athletes.

They could also sit and visit with friends while they enjoyed dessert by the Mocha House or listened to the Bo Wagner Orchestra, a Frank Sinatra cover band out of Pittsburgh.

Rob Berk of Howland, former Warren Rotary Club president and founder and chairman of Slice of the Valley, said the event drew 2,700 in 2018 and raised nearly $50,000 for charity organizations.

Berk said Slice of the Valley continues to get larger and has grown out of several venues over the years.

“Everyone loves pizza, and the Mahoning Valley is rich with good pizza,” said Berk, explaining the event’s growth.

Slice of the Valley is a fun family event with something for everyone, said Venita Collins of Lake Milton, current president of Warren Rotary.

Tony Shannon and Max Martin, 15, both of Salem and first-time visitors to Slice of the Valley, said they would “definitely” come back next year. Martin said he particularly liked the potato pizza he sampled.

Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, said Slice of the Valley is a “great community event ... a feel-good pick-me-up.”

And Iberis’ friend, Vince Campana of Campbell, host of the Serenade of Italy radio show on 1390 AM from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sundays, described Slice of the Valley as “overwhelming.”