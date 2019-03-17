PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Katie (Gilmore) DeGennaro was recently promoted to a senior banking adviser at PNC Bank Youngstown branch. She specializes in deposit and loan solutions tailored to high net-worth clients.
Before her new leadership role, DeGennaro served in a variety of positions with PNC and GE Corporate Finance during the past 16 years. The Warren resident earned a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and a master’s degree in business administration from Case Western Reserve University. She is on the board of the Rich Center for Autism and regularly volunteers in early-childhood education settings under PNC’s Grow Up Great signature philanthropy.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.