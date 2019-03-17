PROMOTION

Katie (Gilmore) DeGennaro was recently promoted to a senior banking adviser at PNC Bank Youngstown branch. She specializes in deposit and loan solutions tailored to high net-worth clients.

Before her new leadership role, DeGennaro served in a variety of positions with PNC and GE Corporate Finance during the past 16 years. The Warren resident earned a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and a master’s degree in business administration from Case Western Reserve University. She is on the board of the Rich Center for Autism and regularly volunteers in early-childhood education settings under PNC’s Grow Up Great signature philanthropy.