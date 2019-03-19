Pill ingredients
WASHINGTON
A new report says pills can have extra ingredients such as gluten, lactose or allergy-triggering dyes that may cause problems for certain patients. Boston researchers began studying so-called “inactive” ingredients after a patient with celiac disease who’s supposed to avoid gluten received a prescription drug containing it. The extra ingredients are safe for most people, but last week’s report said more information is needed to help patients who need to avoid certain compounds.
Staff/wire reports
More like this from vindy.com
- March 30, 2008 midnight
Vitamin D deficiency results in fatigue, high BP, joint pain
- December 18, 2007 2 a.m.
Study: Timing of pills is crucial
- March 8, 2015 midnight
What do those drug labels really mean?
- July 29, 2009 10:20 a.m.
NIH stops study in sickle-cell patients
- October 2, 2011 midnight
Skin reaction can be lethal
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.