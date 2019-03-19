Pill ingredients


March 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

WASHINGTON

A new report says pills can have extra ingredients such as gluten, lactose or allergy-triggering dyes that may cause problems for certain patients. Boston researchers began studying so-called “inactive” ingredients after a patient with celiac disease who’s supposed to avoid gluten received a prescription drug containing it. The extra ingredients are safe for most people, but last week’s report said more information is needed to help patients who need to avoid certain compounds.

Staff/wire reports

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000