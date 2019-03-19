Pill ingredients

WASHINGTON

A new report says pills can have extra ingredients such as gluten, lactose or allergy-triggering dyes that may cause problems for certain patients. Boston researchers began studying so-called “inactive” ingredients after a patient with celiac disease who’s supposed to avoid gluten received a prescription drug containing it. The extra ingredients are safe for most people, but last week’s report said more information is needed to help patients who need to avoid certain compounds.

Staff/wire reports