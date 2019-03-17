Ohio teacher resigns over taping students’ mouths shut
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher who acknowledged putting duct tape over students’ mouths to discipline them has resigned.
District spokeswoman Lauren Worley said Charles Igwekala-Nweke resigned in January. Igwekala-Nweke taught math at Clark Montessori High School and Hughes STEM High School and had worked for the district since 2015.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday that school records show a student told another teacher Igwekala-Nweke put tape over his mouth in December.
Igwekala-Nweke wrote in an email to Hughes Principal Kathy Wright that he taped students’ mouths shut instead of reprimanding them for talking during an exam.
