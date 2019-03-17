New Disney Star Wars theme park lands opening dates

ANAHEIM, Calif.

The Millennium Falcon is blasting off from Disneyland on May 31 with the opening of the California theme park’s massive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion.

Disney Parks announced that Galaxy’s Edge will open for visitors to Florida’s Disney World Resort on Aug. 29.

Galaxy’s Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent “Star Wars” trilogy and the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order. The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship’s halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

Guests will also be able to build their own personal droids, light sabers and feast on “Star Wars”-appropriate food and drink .

SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street opens at end of month

ORLANDO, Fla.

People can get to Sesame Street by way of SeaWorld, starting later this month.

SeaWorld Orlando announced that its Sesame Street land is opening at the end of March.

The 6-acre section of the Florida theme park will feature the eponymous street, the famous stoop, Mr. Hooper’s store and Big Bird’s nest.

When Sesame Street at SeaWorld opens March 27, it will mark the latest move of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment away from live animal shows, particularly ones involving its famous orcas.

SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, after years of pressure from animal-rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

Olympic park to launch online permit reservations

PORT ANGELES, Wash.

The Olympic National Park Wilderness Information Center will move to an online reservation system allowing backpackers to check the availability of sites in real time, plan their trip and receive immediate confirmation.

Olympic National Park officials say the online reservation system will launch through recreation.gov at noon Monday.

Olympic National Park Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum said the new online system is more efficient and allows more time for specialists to answer questions and help with trip planning.

Wilderness permit reservation requests also can be submitted in person at a park Wilderness Information Center with phone reservations to be available in late April.

The fee for online, phone or in person reservations will be $6 in addition to the regular permit fees. Wilderness Permit fees are $8 per person, per night for individuals 16 or older. Annual Wilderness Passes are $45 per person.

Currier Museum of Art celebrating its 100th anniversary

MANCHESTER, N.H.

New Hampshire’s Currier Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

On Feb. 19, 1919, the state Legislature voted to officially create the “Currier Gallery of Art.” The museum was the dream of New Hampshire’s 49th governor, Moody Currier, and his wife, Hannah. They left their estate to set up a museum for the benefit of the public.

The museum will have a gala event March 30. Proceeds will help fund free community art programs for the public.

Since its creation, the museum has welcomed more than a million visitors and displayed internationally significant works of art.

