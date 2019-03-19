Mount Union event

ALLIANCE

The University of Mount Union’s recently announced program in risk management and insurance is hosting a panel of industry professionals and program information session at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Newbold Room of the Hoover-Price Campus Center of Mount Union’s campus.

It will feature four executives from National Interstate Insurance and one from the Ohio Insurance Institute.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Mount Union’s risk management and insurance program and how it prepares students to become industry leaders.