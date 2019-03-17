MILESTONES

HONORS

Jennifer Jewell, physical therapist and associate teacher professor at Penn State Shenango, Sharon, Pa., was awarded the professional designation of board-certified clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.

To obtain board certification, candidates must submit evidence of required clinical practice in one of nine specialty areas: cardiovascular and pulmonary, clinical electrophysiology, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, sports and women’s health physical therapy.

In addition, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency in a specialty area of physical therapist practice.

Jewell graduated in 1997 from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa., with a master’s degree in physical therapy. She continued her education at Chatham University, graduating in 2004 with her doctor of physical therapy degree. She maintains her clinical practice in geriatric physical therapy as an on-call physical therapist at Quality Life Services-Mercer.

Principal of the Year

The Ohio Alliance of of Black School Educators will honor Jeremy Batchelor, principal at Youngstown East High School, as its principal/administrator of the year.

Batchelor will receive the award at the OABSE banquet April 6 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus.

Traci Cain, East’s senior class adviser and athletic director, nominated Batchelor for the award.

Batchelor is a city native. This is his first year at East. He previously served as the assistant superintendent for the Austintown School District. Before that, he worked in schools in North Carolina.

OABSE’s annual recognition banquet “provides the opportunity to bestow honor, recognition and appreciation for the dedicated contributions that administrators achieve while working with African-American students,” OASBE literature says.

The organization also will recognize East student Thomas Steele, senior class president, for his student leadership skills and accomplishments.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.