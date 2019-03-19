YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Lattes & Legislators” featuring members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, president, Stephanie Howse; Women’s Caucus President Tavia Galonski; House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes; and state Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. March 29 at Liberty Local Schools.

The cost to attend is $10. Register at regionalchamber.com/events.

In 2018, local DQ locations raised more than $25,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children’s Hospital.