Lattes & Legislators


March 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Lattes & Legislators” featuring members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, president, Stephanie Howse; Women’s Caucus President Tavia Galonski; House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes; and state Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. March 29 at Liberty Local Schools.

The cost to attend is $10. Register at regionalchamber.com/events.

In 2018, local DQ locations raised more than $25,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children’s Hospital.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000