Lattes & Legislators
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Lattes & Legislators” featuring members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, president, Stephanie Howse; Women’s Caucus President Tavia Galonski; House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes; and state Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. March 29 at Liberty Local Schools.
The cost to attend is $10. Register at regionalchamber.com/events.
