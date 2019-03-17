BUSINESS DIGEST || Free cones for spring

Free cones for spring

BOARDMAN

On Wednesday, Dairy Queen locations throughout the Mahoning Valley will offer guests a free small cone to celebrate the first day of spring, along with raising awareness and funds for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Locally, Free Cone Day promotions will take place at participating Dairy Queens in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties, with proceeds from these local events benefiting Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Lattes & Legislators

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Lattes & Legislators” featuring members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, president, Stephanie Howse; Women’s Caucus President Tavia Galonski; House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes; and state Rep. Glenn Holmes of Girard, D-63rd, from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. March 29 at Liberty Local Schools.

The cost to attend is $10. Register at regionalchamber.com/events.

In 2018, local DQ locations raised more than $25,000 through their year-round fundraising for Akron Children’s Hospital.

Mount Union event

ALLIANCE

The University of Mount Union’s recently announced program in risk management and insurance is hosting a panel of industry professionals and program information session at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Newbold Room of the Hoover-Price Campus Center of Mount Union’s campus.

It will feature four executives from National Interstate Insurance and one from the Ohio Insurance Institute.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Mount Union’s risk management and insurance program and how it prepares students to become industry leaders.

Pill ingredients

WASHINGTON

A new report says pills can have extra ingredients such as gluten, lactose or allergy-triggering dyes that may cause problems for certain patients. Boston researchers began studying so-called “inactive” ingredients after a patient with celiac disease who’s supposed to avoid gluten received a prescription drug containing it. The extra ingredients are safe for most people, but last week’s report said more information is needed to help patients who need to avoid certain compounds.

Staff/wire reports