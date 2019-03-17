National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., which services parts of Lawrence County, Pa., is warning customers of a recent door-to-door utility scam.

Scammers are visiting customers at home and posing as representatives from National Fuel and other utilities. National Fuel reminds its customers that company representatives always carry photo identification.

When visiting a customer’s home, a representative’s identification card should be visibly noticeable. If it is not, the customer should ask the representative to see the ID. If customers are suspicious of reasons given for a visit, they should contact National Fuel at 800-365-3234 to verify the identity and purpose of the visit.