Blood Drives


March 17, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

today

Brookfield Fire Department, 774 state Route 7, 1 to 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Sebring McKinley High School, 225 E. Indiana Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maplewood High School, 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000