Blood Drives
today
Brookfield Fire Department, 774 state Route 7, 1 to 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.
Sebring McKinley High School, 225 E. Indiana Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Maplewood High School, 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
