Agenda Monday
Austintown school board, executive session to discuss employment of personnel, 5:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village Council, planning and zoning and recreation department committees, 5:30 p.m.; caucus, 6 p.m.; council meeting will follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, board meeting, 4:30 p.m., board conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Health District, personnel committee meeting, 4 p.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ways and means meeting, 5 p.m., second floor, suite 201, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
Mill Creek MetroParks, board meeting, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
Salem City Schools, community relations committee meeting, 6 p.m.; special board meeting, 6:15 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high-school library, 1200 E. Sixth St.
Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting, 5 p.m., caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.