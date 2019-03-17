Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, executive session to discuss employment of personnel, 5:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, planning and zoning and recreation department committees, 5:30 p.m.; caucus, 6 p.m.; council meeting will follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, board meeting, 4:30 p.m., board conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Health District, personnel committee meeting, 4 p.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ways and means meeting, 5 p.m., second floor, suite 201, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mill Creek MetroParks, board meeting, 6 p.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Salem City Schools, community relations committee meeting, 6 p.m.; special board meeting, 6:15 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high-school library, 1200 E. Sixth St.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting, 5 p.m., caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.