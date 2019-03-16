Wilson Elementary’s Special Persons’ Lunch

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and more came to Wilson Elementary on Friday afternoon for Special Persons’ Lunch.

Food, photos and fun were offered to students and their special people to celebrate the occasion.

“We are allowing them to identify someone who is special in their lives,” said Ladonna Walker, parent engagement coordinator.

In addition, the event enabled the school to work on increasing parent engagement.

“It’s about getting parents in our building and coming together in support of students and families in a perfect partnership,” Walker said.

Seletta Woods joined her niece Alexis Newell, 5, for the special day.

“It’s just really nice [the school] took a day out to acknowledge students [and] who they feel is special in their lives and making a difference,” Woods said.

Alexis said she was excited about the balloon her aunt brought her – and having lunch with her.

Ralph Pagan came for his three granddaughters as their special person.

“I’m just happy to be here with the girls,” he said simply.

Isabella Lambert, 6, shared his sentiment.

“Eating with my Papa is my favorite part,” she said.

Analeiah Lambert, 9, felt grateful.

“I’m thankful because my grandpa came to spend time with us,” she said.

Jamar Spivey said he’s there simply to support his nieces and nephews.

“We’re here to get better involved with the kids and stay involved in the community,” said aunt Dolishah Spivey.

Another special guest came for Special Persons’ Lunch – 13-year-old author Reagan Nevels.

Reagan, an Austintown Middle School student, wrote “Vision Collision” at age 12.

Reagan said she came to talk to students about accomplishing their dreams and goals as children.

“A lot of people think it’s important to accomplish their dreams and goals as an adult, but if they accomplish them as a child, they have their whole lives to accomplish their dreams and goals,” she said.